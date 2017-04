Kim Kardashian was on Ellen today and whether you like her or hate her she seems to be a different person after the life shaking Paris robbery.

Kim told Ellen authorities gave her lawyer the lowdown about the robbers. She said that the robbers followed her on social media for 2 years as she flaunted her jewelry, cars and other expensive stuff. Which unfortunately put a target on her head.

She seems grateful it happened and it changed her life for the better. Check it out below…