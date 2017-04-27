Tracy Lawrence Calling On Friends For Duets Album

Thought this “Throwback Thursday” would be a great time to tell you! : ) Tracy Lawrence is making a duets album with a little help from his friends.

Looks like …. Tim McGraw, Jason Aldean, Justin Moore, Dustin Lynch, Chris Young, Easton Corbin and Kellie Pickler are all ready… ready… ready.

Tracy told “The Boot”…

“We’re doing a duets album of nine of my old hits and one new song, and I’m doing it with some of my friends in the business… I let all my friends pick their favorite Tracy Lawrence song.”

Tracy hasn’t had an album out in 4 years.

Thought i would share his song “Find Out Who Your Friends Are” from Tracy Lawrence that went to #1 with a little help from his friends Tim McGraw and Kenny Chesney.

Ready to hear this album. How bout you? : )