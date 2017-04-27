United Airlines Settles with Dr. David Dao

April 27, 2017 9:06 PM By Dina B
Filed Under: Dao, Dr. David Dao, Settlement, United, United Airlines

According to TMZ, Dao’s lawyers said they’ve reached “an amicable settlement” with United Airlines for the injuries Dao received when he was dragged off a jet earlier this month. However, the amount of the settlement will remain confidential.

I mean we know United had to have cut an enormous check. If they went to trial it would’ve been horrible for the airline.

Dao’s lawyer praised United’s CEO, saying, “Mr. Munoz said he was going to do the right thing, and he has.” The lawyer added United has taken “full responsibility.” 

 

