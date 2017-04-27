Waffle House Co-Founder Dies a Month after Business Partner

April 27, 2017 10:16 PM By Dina B
According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in early March, 97-year-old Waffle House co-founder Joe Rogers Sr. died, leaving his 98-year-old business partner Tom Forkner behind. In late March, Forkner’s wife of 71 years, Martha then died.

The restaurant chain confirmed Thursday that Forkner has also passed away. God bless them though for living long healthy lives. Maybe a Waffle does the body good? 

Waffle House was founded in 1955 in Georgia. It’s one of the only restaurant chains that’s open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. It has more than 1,500 locations across the country. 

