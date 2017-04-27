Watch Johnny Depp Surprise Unsuspecting Disneyland Tourist

April 27, 2017 7:51 AM By U-Turn Laverne
Filed Under: Disneyland, jack sparrow, johnny depp, Pirates of the Caribbean

Imagine riding Pirates of the Caribbean and all of a sudden Jack Sparrow starts really talking to you. Well, that is what happened to tourist who were riding the ride in Disneyland. Johnny Depp, dressed as his character Jack Sparrow surprised riders and they went crazy. Check out the videos we found below.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

More from U-Turn Laverne
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KISS 99.9 FM

Text The Code Word To Win $1000 Cash!
Compete Against U-Turn For Cash & Car!

Listen Live