Watch Johnny Depp Surprise Unsuspecting Disneyland Tourist

Imagine riding Pirates of the Caribbean and all of a sudden Jack Sparrow starts really talking to you. Well, that is what happened to tourist who were riding the ride in Disneyland. Johnny Depp, dressed as his character Jack Sparrow surprised riders and they went crazy. Check out the videos we found below.

Life is complete! Just saw Johnny Depp on Pirates of the Caribbean @Disneyland !! #PiratesoftheCaribbean pic.twitter.com/33lLTGmHng — Patricia (@MissLovelyCuppy) April 27, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

#Repost @thedisneylandtwins

・・・

It's not everyday that you come to Disneyland and see Johnny Depp as jack sparrow in the pirates attraction pic.twitter.com/4619jHdkq9 — DisneyLifestylers (@DLifestylers) April 27, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Johnny Depp Is filming on the pirates ride in Disney land!!!! Crazy!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Klc1QyEKzR — Tommy Williams (@Twiller0) April 27, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js