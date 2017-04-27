Willie Nelson Shares Hilarious ‘Still Not Dead’ Video

By Abby Hassler

“Well I woke up still not dead again today. The internet said I had passed away. But if I died, I wasn’t dead to stay,” Willie Nelson sings in the opening lines of his new single “Still Not Dead.”

Related: Willie Nelson Announces Outlaw Music Festival Tour with Bob Dylan, Many More

In the video, Nelson wakes up from a deep slumber, puts on his “smoke weed everyday” Christmas sweater (apparently, a gift from Snoop Dogg) and surfs the internet to see that he has once again been reported dead.

The track is featured on Nelson’s new album God’s Problem Child, which arrives tomorrow (April 28).

Watch the hilarious video below.