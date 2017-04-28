A Country Star Will Make NFL Draft Pick Announcement

The Miami Dolphins selected defensive end/outside linebacker Charles Harris from the University of Missouri with their 22nd pick in the NFL draft’s first round.

The Commissioner of the NFL announced all the first round draft picks, but starting tonight in the second round former players and celebrities will make the announcements. Not only will celebs make the announcements but they will also make them from some pretty cool locations.

The Houston Texans will have their picks announced from space, Jacksonville Jaguars will hear their picks from London and the Arizona Cardinals will have their picks broadcast from the Grand Canyon.

Celebs that are involved in the next few rounds of announcements include Jon Pardi. He will name the San Francisco 49ers’ picks from Levi Stadium. Other celebs that will make announcements include Morris Chestnut, Jim Cramer and Mandy Moore.

Who will make the next round announcements in the NFL draft for the Dolphins? Dolphins Hall of Famer Larry Little will make the team’s second-round choice. While on Saturday, 13-year-old Jaden Piner,who was in the Oscar award-winning movie “Moonlight,” he will read a pick from Norland Middle School along with other cast members and his drama teacher, Tanisha Cidel.

Welcome to Miami, Charles Harris! pic.twitter.com/oQm43hClMR — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) April 28, 2017

