Walt Disney’s Last Words Were ‘Kurt Russell,’ According to Kurt Russell.

Disney Studios was a huge part of the actor’s career. He signed a 10-year contract with them back in the day and even now Russell is starring as Star-Lord’s dad, Ego, in Disney and Marvel’s upcoming “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.”

However, his connection with Disney is deeper than that. Disney died in 1966 when Russell was still a teen. The actor says a couple years later he learned about Disney’s last words.

In a recent interview, Russell told HuffPost, “They pulled me into the office a couple years after he died, and this woman — who I don’t believe it was his secretary, but it might’ve been, I don’t know ― pointed to [something he wrote] and she said, ‘Do you know what that’s about?’ And I said, ‘No, I don’t.’[She said], ‘Because he wrote something after it. But then he went back up and he wrote your name. That was the last thing he wrote.’ And I said, ‘Oh gee. I don’t know what it’s connected to.’”

Russell said he’s been asked about it for years, but he doesn’t know any more than that. “She was pointing out that that’s the last thing he wrote. That’s the only thing I know.” “We did have a personal relationship. We played Ping-Pong at lunch sometimes. He’d come down to set. We’d go watch movies that the studio was making, and he’d come down and ask if I wanted to go see them,” Russell said.

Can you imagine? I mean Walt Disney was such an influential and creative man so to know your name was the last thing he wrote down before he died has to hold some major weight in Russell’s life.