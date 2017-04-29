KISS 99.9 CINCO DE MAYO Celebrations!

This Cinco De Mayo, it’s time to Party with KISS 99.9, Miami’s Best Country Music Station!

Join the KISS 99.9 Street Team at the biggest and best Cinco De Mayo Celebrations across South Florida!

We’ll be at the Himarshee Cinco Festival at Taco Craft, 204 SW 2nd Street, Fort Lauderdale from 7pm – 9pm.

We’ll also be partying at America’s Backyard, 100 SW 3rd Avenue, Fort Lauderdale from 10pm – 12am.

Be sure to grab some ice cold Corona while enjoying the festivities and register to win a pair of tickets to see Dierks Bentley performing at the Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach on June 17th, 2017.

It’s the biggest and best Cinco De Mayo Celebrations across South Florida!

