Billy Ray Cyrus Is Changing His Name

Can you believe that it was 25 years ago that Billy Ray Cyrus released “Achy Breaky Heart.” To celebrate the songs 25th anniversary he’s created two new versions, one in Spanglish and one as an EDM version. Billy Ray also has announced that he does not want us to call him Billy Ray anymore. He told Rolling Stone that, “After August 25th, I will be the artist formerly known as Billy Ray. I’m just going by my last name, Cyrus… I’m going to the hospital where I was born in Bellefonte, Kentucky, and legally changing my name.” Cyrus also shared that he always performed under his last name but it was the record label that he signed with back in the 90’s that made him go by Billy Ray Cyrus.

