Kelly Ripa Has Plans To Announce New Co-host Today

Today Kelly Ripa will announce her new co-host. Sunday afternoon she tweeted a pic of herself sipping from a personalized coffee cup with that read “Kelly & ?.”

Ryan Seacrest will join "Live" as Kelly Ripa's new co-host, sources tell CNN https://t.co/W3nRTbHHJr pic.twitter.com/uVc0te6bnC — CNN (@CNN) May 1, 2017

It was a year ago this month that Michael Strahan announced he would be leaving the show and since Kelly has had a lot of co-host on the show including Neil Patrick Harris, Andy Cohen, Anderson Cooper and Fred Savage. Today we will finally learn who her new co-host will be.