Kelly Ripa Has Plans To Announce New Co-host Today

May 1, 2017 8:06 AM By U-Turn Laverne
Filed Under: Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen, Fred Savage, Kelly Ripa, LIVE, Michael Strahan, Neil Patrick Harris

Today Kelly Ripa will announce her new co-host. Sunday afternoon she tweeted a pic of herself sipping from a personalized coffee cup with that read “Kelly & ?.”

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

It was a year ago this month that Michael Strahan announced he would be leaving the show and since Kelly has had a lot of co-host on the show including Neil Patrick Harris, Andy Cohen, Anderson Cooper and Fred Savage. Today we will finally learn who her new co-host will be.

More from U-Turn Laverne
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KISS 99.9 FM

KISS 99.9 CINCO DE MAYO Celebrations!
Text The Code Word To Win $1000 Cash!

Listen Live