The Daytime Emmy Awards 2017 Winners

The 2017 Daytime Emmy Awards aired last night in Los Angeles. The 44th annual event, honors the best in television from soap operas to daytime talk shows but if you missed it the full list of winners are below….
Outstanding Drama series
WINNER: General Hospital
Outstanding Digital Daytime Drama Series
WINNER: The Bay The Series
Outstanding Pre-School Children’s Series
WINNER: Sesame Street
Outstanding Children’s or Family Viewing Series
WINNER: Give
Outstanding Pre-School Children’s Animated Program
WINNER: The Snowy Day
Outstanding Children’s Animated Program
WINNER: Lost in Oz: Extended Adventure
Outstanding Special Class Animated Program
WINNER: Taking Flight
Outstanding Culinary Program
WINNER: Eat the World with Emeril Lagasse
Outstanding Game Show
WINNER: Jeopardy!
Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program
WINNER: Judge Judy
Outstanding Lifestyle Program
WINNER: Flea Market Flip
Outstanding Travel and Adventure Program
WINNER: Wonder Women
Outstanding Morning Program
WINNER: Good Morning America
Outstanding Talk Show / Informative
WINNER: The Dr. Oz Show
Outstanding Talk Show / Entertainment
WINNER: The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Outstanding Entertainment News Program
WINNER: Entertainment Tonight
Outstanding Special Class Series
WINNER: SuperSoul Sunday
Outstanding Special Class Special
WINNER: Out of Iraq
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
WINNER: Gina Tognoni, The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
WINNER: Scott Clifton, The Bold and the Beautiful
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
WINNER: Kate Mansi, Days of Our Lives
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
WINNER: Steve Burton, The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Performer in a Children’s, Pre-School Children’s or Family Viewing Program
WINNER: Isaac Kargten, Odd Squad
Outstanding Performer in an Animated Program
WINNER: Kelsey Grammer, Trollhunters
Outstanding Game Show Host
WINNER: Steve Harvey, Family Feud
Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host
WINNER: Steve Harvey, Steve Harvey
Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Hosts
WINNER: Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Aisha Tyler, Sheryl Underwood, The Talk
Outstanding Drama Series Directing Team
WINNER: General Hospital
Outstanding Drama Series Writing Team
WINNER: General Hospital
Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series
WINNER: Bryan Craig, General Hospital
Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series
WINNER: Lexi Ainsworth, General Hospital