The Daytime Emmy Awards 2017 Winners

The 2017 Daytime Emmy Awards aired last night in Los Angeles. The 44th annual event, honors the best in television from soap operas to daytime talk shows but if you missed it the full list of winners are below….

Outstanding Drama series

WINNER: General Hospital

Outstanding Digital Daytime Drama Series

WINNER: The Bay The Series

Outstanding Pre-School Children’s Series

WINNER: Sesame Street

Outstanding Children’s or Family Viewing Series

WINNER: Give

Outstanding Pre-School Children’s Animated Program

WINNER: The Snowy Day

Outstanding Children’s Animated Program

WINNER: Lost in Oz: Extended Adventure

Outstanding Special Class Animated Program

WINNER: Taking Flight

Outstanding Culinary Program

WINNER: Eat the World with Emeril Lagasse

Outstanding Game Show

WINNER: Jeopardy!

Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program

WINNER: Judge Judy

Outstanding Lifestyle Program

WINNER: Flea Market Flip

Outstanding Travel and Adventure Program

WINNER: Wonder Women

Outstanding Morning Program

WINNER: Good Morning America

Outstanding Talk Show / Informative

WINNER: The Dr. Oz Show

Outstanding Talk Show / Entertainment

WINNER: The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Outstanding Entertainment News Program

WINNER: Entertainment Tonight

Outstanding Special Class Series

WINNER: SuperSoul Sunday

Outstanding Special Class Special

WINNER: Out of Iraq

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

WINNER: Gina Tognoni, The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

WINNER: Scott Clifton, The Bold and the Beautiful

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

WINNER: Kate Mansi, Days of Our Lives

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

WINNER: Steve Burton, The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Performer in a Children’s, Pre-School Children’s or Family Viewing Program

WINNER: Isaac Kargten, Odd Squad

Outstanding Performer in an Animated Program

WINNER: Kelsey Grammer, Trollhunters

Outstanding Game Show Host

WINNER: Steve Harvey, Family Feud

Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host

WINNER: Steve Harvey, Steve Harvey

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Hosts

WINNER: Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Aisha Tyler, Sheryl Underwood, The Talk

Outstanding Drama Series Directing Team

WINNER: General Hospital

Outstanding Drama Series Writing Team

WINNER: General Hospital

Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series

WINNER: Bryan Craig, General Hospital

Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series

WINNER: Lexi Ainsworth, General Hospital