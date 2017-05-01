The Hershey Company Releases Limited-Edition Collection Inspired by ‘Flavors of America’

The Hershey Company announced its line-up of all-new, limited-edition products with flavors inspired by the unique tastes of iconic, U.S. summer destinations. The new ‘Flavors of America’ collection consists of six classic products from iconic brands, including Hershey’s, Hershey’s Kisses, Reese’s, Kit Kat®, Twizzlers and PayDay.

Twizzlers Key Lime Pie Flavored Twists or Twizzlers Orange Cream Pop Flavored Twists. Both new flavors are reminiscent of the sunshine state with the sweet and tart taste of key lime pie and classic Florida oranges with a filling of smooth cream.

Kit Kat® Strawberry Flavored Candy- with crispy wafers and strawberry crème, will take your imagination to the annual California Strawberry Festival.

Hershey’s Kisses Coconut Almond Flavored Candies transcend your taste buds to the beaches of Hawaii.

PayDay BBQ Flavored Bars-inspired by Summer barbeques with friends and family.

Reese’s Honey Roasted Flavored Peanut Butter Cups-offers a mixture of sweet and salty peanut butter with a hint of floral, amber and molasses – all providing the sweet taste of Georgia.

Hershey’s Cherry Cheesecake Flavored Bars- takes the classic Hershey’s bar mixed with a New York favorite, cherry cheesecake.

The Hershey Company’s Flavors of America collection is now available at retailers nationwide while supplies last.