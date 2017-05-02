Jimmy Kimmel Delivers Emotional Monologue

Jimmy Kimmel took to the stage during his late night show and instead of delivering his usual funny filled opening monologue, he instead shared a personal emotional story.

Kimmel shared the news that his new-born son William John Kimmel was born on April 21st with a serious heart issue. In his monologue Kimmel said his new-born son, “Appeared to be a healthy normal baby until about three hours after he was born.” Kimmel said a nurse discovered a murmur in the babies heart and after a sonogram it was determined that he was born with a pulmonary valve that was completely blocked and there was a hole in the wall between the left and right sides of his heart. Baby Billy underwent open-heart surgery at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and he will have to undergo future surgeries.