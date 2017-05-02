McDonald’s Presents To You… The Frork! A French Fry & Fork Mix!

Have you ever been thinking to yourself, “Wow! I Could Really Use A Fork In Which the Prongs are French Fries?” Well we have some good news for you! McDonald’s announced just the thing for you, the idea here is not only to market McDonald’s in a different way but a way for you to pick up all of that extra food and sauce you might have on your plate.

They tapped the perfect pitchman Anthony Sullivan to tell the world all about it in this new infomercial! Now the Frork won’t be available until May 5th but since they will be “only while supplies last” you might want to start waiting in line today! I know I will be….. NOT!