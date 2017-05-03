Go See Your Favorite Shows This Summer For Just 20 Bucks! #ThanksLiveNation

Our friends over at Live Nation are celebrating National Concert Day by giving us an entire week of deals! Now through May 9th you can get tickets to 24 shows in South Florida at The BB&T Center as well as Perfect Vodka Amphitheater and Bayfront Park in Miami for just $20!
Here is a list of all the concerts you can get with the deal and yep there’s a bunch of country shows on it!
John Legend
Jimmy Buffett
Muse
Train
Third Eye Blind
Dierks Bentley
Chicago
Incubus
Sam Hunt
Lady Antebellum
Foreigner & Cheap Trick
Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey
Matchbox 20 & Counting Crows
Lifehouse & Switchfoot
Goo Goo Dolls
Bryan Adams
Zac Brown Band
Kings of Leon
To get all the deals go right now to Livenation.com! Remember to do this before May 9th to get the deals!