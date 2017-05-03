Go See Your Favorite Shows This Summer For Just 20 Bucks! #ThanksLiveNation

Our friends over at Live Nation are celebrating National Concert Day by giving us an entire week of deals! Now through May 9th you can get tickets to 24 shows in South Florida at The BB&T Center as well as Perfect Vodka Amphitheater and Bayfront Park in Miami for just $20!

Here is a list of all the concerts you can get with the deal and yep there’s a bunch of country shows on it!

John Legend

Jimmy Buffett

Muse

Train

Third Eye Blind

Dierks Bentley

Chicago

Incubus

Sam Hunt

Lady Antebellum

Foreigner & Cheap Trick

Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey

Matchbox 20 & Counting Crows

Lifehouse & Switchfoot

Goo Goo Dolls

Bryan Adams

Zac Brown Band

Kings of Leon

To get all the deals go right now to Livenation.com! Remember to do this before May 9th to get the deals!