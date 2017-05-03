Listen To Win Tickets To Havanawood Fest

Miami’s booming Wynwood neighborhood is a mecca for art, restaurants, music, drinking and shopping and now you can add it’s a location to celebrate all things Cuban to the list of what makes Wynwood so popular.

That’s because Havanawood Fest is coming to one of the hottest neighborhoods in South Florida – Wynwood on Saturday, May 20th from 7:00 p.m to 2:00 a.m.

Or you can PURCHASE YOUR TICKETS HERE.

Havanawood Fest, bringing to life an infusion of Cuba’s culture in Wynwood, features music, food trucks, mixologists, dominos, live painting, cigar rollers and of course, plenty of cafecito.

The night includes music performances by Oscar G., Picadillo, Palo, Sonlokos, Eskeerdo, DJ Robin Louis and more!

Plus, you don’t want to miss Special Guests Juleisy y Karla who make up the bearded women of Hialeah’s Finest.

It all takes place Saturday, May 20th from 7pm – 2am at Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd Street.

