Look To The Skies Vipers In Town Tomorrow

The 2017 Fort Lauderdale Air show is this weekend! We will be getting a demonstration of the U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper.

Look to the skies tomorrow… the two Viper Demo Team F-16s will arrive in the skies over Fort Lauderdale Beach at about 3:00p.m. They will be making some noise as they do a site survey.

I just LOVE when they come to town. Reminds me of my childhood living on Air Force Bases. Talk about chills! Welcome to town ladies and gentlemen and thank you for your service to our country. I had to add the video from Kenny Loggins Danger Zone : ) – Darlene Evans