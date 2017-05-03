“Versace: American Crime Story” Takes Over Miami Beach

May 3, 2017 8:33 PM By Dina B
First came The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story now FX is doing “Versace: American Crime Story” and they just moved into Gianni Versace’s Miami mansion where he was shot and killed back in 1997.

According to TMZ, the FX series started filming today at the mansion, now known as The Villa Casa Casuarina, a luxury boutique hotel with 10 guest rooms. FX reportedly dropped 6 figures to rent it out and guests won’t be allowed to book a room through May while they’re filming.

“Versace: American Crime Story” is slated for 10 episodes premiering in 2018.

