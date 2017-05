BAGRAM, AFGHANISTAN - MARCH 12: U.S. Army Major General Stephen Townsend (L), commanding general of Combined Joint Task Force 10 and Regional Command East commander greets SGT (retired) Noah Galloway from Birmingham, Alabama at Bagram Airfield on March 12, 2014 near Bagram, Afghanistan. Galloway was touring Afghanistan with the Troops First Operation Proper Exit program. The program brings wounded servicemen back to Iraq and Afghanistan to help them come to terms with their injuries. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

U.S. Army Major General Stephen Townsend (L), commanding general of Combined Joint Task Force 10 and Regional Command East commander greets SGT (retired) Noah Galloway from Birmingham, Alabama at Bagram Airfield on March 12, 2014. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)