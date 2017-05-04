Breaking News From Buckingham Palace!

An emergency meeting was called last night to Buckingham Palace and had everyone fearing for the worst, turns out it’s just time for some rest for one of the royals.

A statement released by “The Royal Family” says that Prince Philip who is 95 years old is going to be no longer carrying out any more public engagements starting in Autumn of this year. Prince Phillip who is a member of over 780 organizations says that he still might pop up at places here and there but is just not accepting anymore invitations for visits or engagements.

As for the queen, she is still going strong and has no plans on slowing down on anything that comes with the job.

With both of them being in their 90’s all I can say is that you deserve some time to rest!