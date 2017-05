Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell were honored Thursday with a double star ceremony on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame. You would think that after such long careers they would’ve received these by now but at least they are side by side which is really cute.

The couple of 33 years are currently making the rounds promoting new movies. Russell in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 out this weekend and Hawn in Snatched which hits theaters next Friday.

Seriously though talk about relationship goals. Just love this…