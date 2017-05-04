May The Force Or Fourth Be With You

Today is Star Wars Day, “May the 4th be with you” or as the famous movie line really goes, “May the Force be with you.”

Well a couple of years ago I was curious as to who recites the famous line “May the Force be with you,” so I googled it. According to Starwars.Wikia.com the famous line is actually said by General Dodonna after explaining the Death Star attack plan to the Rebel pilots. It is said again by Han Solo to Luke, right before the attack on the Death Star battle station. Check out the video above, it’s a montage of the famous line being cited by different characters in the movies.

I think its time to watch all the movies again 😉