May The Force Or Fourth Be With You

May 4, 2017 7:58 AM By U-Turn Laverne
Filed Under: May the 4th, May the 4th be with you, may the force be with you, star wars day

Today is Star Wars Day, “May the 4th be with you” or as the famous movie line really goes, “May the Force be with you.”

Well a couple of years ago I was curious as to who recites the famous line “May the Force be with you,” so I googled it. According to Starwars.Wikia.com the famous line is actually said by General Dodonna after explaining the Death Star attack plan to the Rebel pilots. It is said again by Han Solo to Luke, right before the attack on the Death Star battle station. Check out the video above, it’s a montage of the famous line being cited by different characters in the movies.

I think its time to watch all the movies again 😉

More from U-Turn Laverne
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KISS 99.9 FM

KISS 99.9 CINCO DE MAYO Celebrations!
Text The Code Word To Win $1000 Cash!
Compete Against U-Turn For Cash & Car!

Listen Live