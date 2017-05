Thomas Rhett’s video for “Craving You is out.

Thomas said… “There are a lot of crazy action scenes – a lot of firsts for me in general in this video. I’ve always wanted to do a fight sequence and play a tough guy, but I think Maren definitely shows me up!”

TK McKamy… who directed the video… describes the clip as “Jason Bourne meets Oceans 11 meets Snatch.”

