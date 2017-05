If you are like Snoop Dog and plan on “sipping’ on gin and juice” this weekend you may want to watch what brand of gin you’re sipping on. Bombay Sapphire is issuing a recall because some bottles of their gin have double the alcohol content that’s on the label.

If you have the London Dry Gin in 1.14-liter bottle with the product code L16304 W and the UPC 6 20213 19020 8, you should not drink it.