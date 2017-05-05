Budweiser & AAA Want You To Be Safe This Cinco De Mayo

Cinco De Mayo on a Friday night equals lots of margaritas, but remember to keep it safe!

Budweiser and Triple A want you to enjoy the parties tonight but they also want to make sure you are safe and those around you are safe as well. Put this number in your phone, 855-286-9246 it is the “Tow to Go” program. Budweiser will have someone get you and your car home safe, no questions asked! Make sure you don’t drink and drive tonight!

More info is https://autoclubsouth.aaa.com/safety/tow_to_go.aspx

(855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246