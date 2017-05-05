Budweiser & AAA Want You To Be Safe This Cinco De Mayo

May 5, 2017 6:51 AM By U-Turn Laverne
Filed Under: AAA, Budweiser, Cinco de Mayo, Tow To Go, Triple A

Cinco De Mayo on a Friday night equals lots of margaritas, but remember to keep it safe!
Budweiser and Triple A want you to enjoy the parties tonight but they also want to make sure you are safe and those around you are safe as well. Put this number in your phone, 855-286-9246 it is the “Tow to Go” program. Budweiser will have someone get you and your car home safe, no questions asked! Make sure you don’t drink and drive tonight!

More info is https://autoclubsouth.aaa.com/safety/tow_to_go.aspx

(855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246

More from U-Turn Laverne
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KISS 99.9 FM

KISS 99.9 CINCO DE MAYO Celebrations!
Text The Code Word To Win $1000 Cash!

Listen Live