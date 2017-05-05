Chaminade Madonna Students Save Man After Car Plunges into Lake

Three Chaminade Madonna seniors on their Senior Day Picnic at TY Park witnessed a car lose control and crash into a lake. That’s when Ryan Seilkop, Jose Cabrera and Samuel Rivera dove into the lake and pulled the man out.

There were two dogs inside the vehicle, named Kirk and Spock. Sadly, Kirk didn’t survive. Davie Fire Rescue responded and divers found the second dog in the car, still alive.“The dog had managed to find an air pocket and was still alive so we recovered the dog to the surface and out,” Lt. Colin Bain said.

I actually went to Chaminade Madonna and it feels like it was just yesterday that I was at TY Park for my Senior Day Picnic. Okay, maybe not yesterday, but I remember the picnic.

I’m very proud of these young boys. Good work guys and Go Lions! 🙂