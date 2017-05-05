Chris Stapleton’s 2nd Album Out Today

May 5, 2017 10:00 AM By Darlene Evans
Chris Stapleton

YES… Chris Stapleton is releasing his 2nd album today. It’s called…”From A Room: Volume 1.”

With the success of his 1st album “Traveler”… wonder if he worries about the success of his 2nd album? Nope… Chris says…

“You know, it would be easy to feel that way. But about a day into getting into the studio to make records, we very much tried to put any kind of expectation or noise and just, you know, get back to making music for the sake of making music.”

Looking forward to hearing it Chris! Love your music! – Darlene Evans

