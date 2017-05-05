Dolly Parton Talks About Heartbreak & Affair In Her New Book

Dolly Parton has a new book out called… “Dolly on Dolly: Interviews and Encounters”

Dolly talks about her personal life in her new book. Gets really personal… talks about an affair and a time she almost committed suicide. : (

Dolly says in the book…that her 50 year marriage to Carl Dean has had some rocky moments especially in the early ’80s when she had an “affair of the heart.” Rumors were flying that Dolly was seeing her band leader Gregg Perry.

Dolly writes…

“I was sitting upstairs in my bedroom one afternoon when I noticed in the nightstand drawer my gun that I keep for burglars. I looked at it a long time … Then, just as I picked it up, just to hold it and look at it for a moment, our little dog, Popeye, came running up the stairs. The tap-tap-tap of his paws jolted me back to reality.” “I don’t think I’d have done it, killed myself, but I can’t say for sure.” – New York Daily News

Gotta read this one! Love Dolly! – Darlene Evans