Family Claims Delta Employees Forced Them From Plane

A Huntington Beach, California couple was traveling from Hawaii to Los Angeles last month with their two young kids when things went wrong. According to Brian Schear, Delta staffers insisted his 2 son give up his seat, even though they paid for the ticket. Brian explained that the seat was for his older son but ended up flying home on an earlier flight.

At one point in the viral video you can hear a flight attendant telling Brian that him and his wife could be arrested and lose custody of their kids. Things started to escalate and Brian and his wife were told they had to de-plane or be taken off by force. They disembarked and had to pay an extra $2,000 for a flight the following day.

Delta has issued a statement saying, “We are sorry for the unfortunate experience our customers had with Delta, and we’ve reached out to them to refund their travel and provide additional compensation. Delta’s goal is to always work with customers in an attempt to find solutions to their travel issues. That did not happen in this case and we apologize.”