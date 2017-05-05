Miranda Lambert’s Working On A Soundtrack For A Movie

May 5, 2017 1:25 PM By Darlene Evans
Filed Under: Miranda Lambert, Something in the Water

Miranda Lambert’s long time video producer… Trey Fanjoy… has written and directed a comedy called “Something in the Water.’   Trey says it’s sort of like Steel Magnolias and Bridesmaids… ya know… that genre.  5 Southern women challenge their men to a bass fishing competition is the plot.

Miranda won’t be in the movie but… she has taken on the role of executive music producer for the comedy.  : )

Don’t know why she wouldn’t be in the movie tho’… she was on Law and Order in 2012.  Remember?  Miranda would be great in it.   : )

 

 

 

 

 

