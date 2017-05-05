Miranda Lambert’s Working On A Soundtrack For A Movie

Miranda Lambert’s long time video producer… Trey Fanjoy… has written and directed a comedy called “Something in the Water.’ Trey says it’s sort of like Steel Magnolias and Bridesmaids… ya know… that genre. 5 Southern women challenge their men to a bass fishing competition is the plot.

Miranda won’t be in the movie but… she has taken on the role of executive music producer for the comedy. : )

Don’t know why she wouldn’t be in the movie tho’… she was on Law and Order in 2012. Remember? Miranda would be great in it. : )