Text On The 10s Weekend For Havanawood Fest Tix

Havanawood Fest, Bringing to life an infusion of Cuba’s culture in Wynwood!

Featuring: Music, Food Trucks, Mixologists, Dominoes, Live Painting, Cigar Rollers and Cafecito.

Havanawood Fest, a celebration of all that is CUBAN while keeping our Miami roots and the Wynwood vibe front and center!

Enjoy the ECLECTIC sounds of ten plus Miami homegrown musicians. Savor a variety of drinks crafted by the best MIXOLOGIST in town while enjoying an array of Miami’s best food truck eats.

Stop by our art “BODEGA” where top visual artists and emerging artists showcase their talents in an interactive, ORGANIC art experience and even have a few pieces on sale. Dive into a round or two of dominoes and everything in between. Enjoy a hand rolled cigar.

KISS 99.9 wants to send you to Havanawood Fest on Saturday May 20th for free just by listening all weekend long.

To participate, listen for the cue to text on the 10’s and text the keyword to 9-6-7-5-0 for your shot at winning.

CLICK HERE TO ENTER THE CONTEST ONLINE

This text to win giveaway runs Saturday, May 6th at 10:00 a.m. until Sunday, May 7th at 7:00 p.m.

Don’t miss Havanawood, a first of its kind. Purchase tickets here.

Click here for complete rules.