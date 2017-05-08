Chrissy Metz Fires Back at Body Shamers

This Is Us star, Chrissy Metz attended the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards over the weekend in Los Angeles, California. She was then attacked on social media for her look at the award show and fired back with the following tweet.

I didn’t want to post any of the hurtful things that were said of the actress and put her down more. I just think we live in a very cruel world that people turn to social media to be mean for no reason. If a person, outfit or body type isn’t your cup of tea can’t people just leave it at that? At least she stood up for herself.