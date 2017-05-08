Miranda Lambert Is Headed To The Big Screen

Miranda Lambert has taken on the role of executive music producer for a new movie called “Something in the Water.” According to Deadline the film was co-written by Trey Fanjoy, who is Miranda’s longtime video producer. The movie takes place in the South where 5 women challenge their significant others to a bass fishing competition. Outside of being the executive music director, Miranda will also write an original song for the film.
Miranda Lambert Is Headed To The Big ScreenMay 8, 2017 8:06 AM
