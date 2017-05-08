Miranda Lambert Is Headed To The Big Screen

May 8, 2017 8:06 AM By U-Turn Laverne
Filed Under: Miranda Lambert, movie, Something in the Water, Trey Fanjay

Miranda Lambert has taken on the role of executive music producer for a new movie called “Something in the Water.” According to Deadline the film was co-written by Trey Fanjoy, who is Miranda’s longtime video producer. The movie takes place in the South where 5 women challenge their significant others to a bass fishing competition. Outside of being the executive music director, Miranda will also write an original song for the film.

More from U-Turn Laverne
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KISS 99.9 FM

Win Free Lunch From McDonald's & KISS 99.9
Compete Against U-Turn For Cash & Car!

Listen Live