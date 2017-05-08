Need More Energy At Work?

If you’re like me… Darlene Evans… bout 2:00p.m. I really need that cup of coffee or snack of some kind to get my motor running.

According to a new study published in the journal Physiology and Behavior… University of Georgia researchers wanted to measure what the effects of a little exercise would do in a typical office setting for those of us who sit quite a bit.

Outcome was… the next time we feel tired at about 3:00 p.m. … head to the stairs instead of the snack machine or a can of soda.

They had 18 female college students for three day. Two of the days they had them take 50 mg. of caffeine or a placebo… the 3 day they walked up and down stairs for 10 minutes at a low intensity pace.

The women had a small increase in motivation levels after walking the stairs compared to the caffeine.

We know this. Right? Get up and move more. Energy begets energy. : )

