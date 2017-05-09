American Idol’s Plan for Audition Week

May 9, 2017 7:48 PM By Dina B
“American Idol” has a new home on ABC but where will they shoot auditions? Disney World!!! According to TMZ the show will shoot audition weeks at Walt Disney World in Orlando.

One main reason is that it’s way more cost-effective than travelling the show to various cities. A source also tells TMZ, there’s talk of doing some of the auditions at Disneyland on the West Coast as well.

We don’t know who will host Idol or who will be on the judging panel but we do know Idol is set to come back on air in 2018. At least you won’t have to travel far if you want to audition. 

