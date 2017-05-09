Full-On Brawl After Spirit Cancels Flights

May 9, 2017 8:39 PM By Dina B
Here comes more airport drama. A group of angry passengers got into a full-on brawl after Spirit Airlines cancelled 11 flights.

The incident went down yesterday at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport where a near riot unfolded after passengers started yelling and pounding on the counter. At least three people were reportedly arrested. 

Spirit also had 26 flights delayed and are in the middle of a union dispute with the Airline Pilots Association and its pilots, who refused to fly out of protest.

A spokesman for Spirit told TMZ, “We are shocked and saddened to see the videos of what took place at Ft. Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport. This is a result of unlawful labor activity by some Spirit pilots designed to disrupt Spirit operations for our customers, by canceling multiple flights across our network.”

 

