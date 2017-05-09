Garth Brooks Sends Well Wishes To Loretta Lynn

May 9, 2017 2:59 PM
About 1:50 in, Garth takes to his channel to wish Loretta a quick recovery from a stroke she suffered last week.

“The Queen of queens, Loretta Lynn. Please know, our love is with you, our strength is with you, and our money is on you,” Brooks said. “I know you’re already running the place there in ICU. All of our love and all of our strength is with you. There’s a lot of flowers waiting and a lot of love waiting for when you get out of there. Get out there soon, honey. Get back to playing music. We miss you already. I love you very, very much.”

