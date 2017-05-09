Nashville Predators Force CMT Awards To Move!

It’s always a good idea to have a backup plan and that’s exactly what CMT had to do in case the Nashville Predators kept playing on during the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Well, the Predators are still playing which means that the CMT Awards will have to move the event from the Bridgestone Arena where it has always taken place. It will now be moving to the Music City Center across the street from the Bridgestone, i’ve been to Nashville many times and it’s going to be a very different vibe from the Bridgestone to the Music City Center which is primarily for conferences and seminars.

The CMT Awards are going to be June 17th hosted by Charles Esten.