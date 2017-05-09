Oreo Offers Up New Flavor And Huge Contest Prize

Oreos are out with a new flavor just in time for the 4th of July…The Firework Oreo!

The Oreo has Pop Rocks in the creme, well kind of sorta. According to Cosmopolitan magazine it’s not the real Pop Rocks but instead red and blue sprinkles that is described as a popping candy.

If that isn’t sweet enough, Oreo is also launching a contest where you can win $500k.The Oreo contest runs through July 14 and you can make submissions on Twitter and Instagram using the hashtags #MyOreoCreation and #Contest.

Check out some the entries below:

#MyOREOCreation #contest some people find Oreos too sweet, if you make them a tiny bit bitter with coffee flavor they'll sell a lot pic.twitter.com/JTuGTE6g7W — Aaron Litten (@litten_aaron) May 8, 2017

