Another day, another brawl on a plane! The latest incident took place this past Sunday on a Southwest Airlines flight as the plane was taxiing at the Burbank airport. According to CBS San Fransisco, the fight was between two passengers, unfortunately a flight attendant who was trying to break the fight up ended up being tackled in the process. Burbank police said they did arrest Chaze Mickalo Cable and he is facing assault and battery charges

I think Dierks Bentley needs to write another song about a plane, but this time about all the fighting going on between passengers and crew.

Southwest Airline fight @ Burbank Airport pic.twitter.com/FvQcgExKyR — Nick Krause (@nickkrause08) May 7, 2017

