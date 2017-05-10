Carrie Underwood Was Quarterback For Powder Puff Team

May 10, 2017 10:10 AM By Darlene Evans
Did you know that Carrie Underwood was the quarterback for a powder puff team in college?   Yep… sports were a big part of her life growing up.   Carrie is a good softball player too.

Last year …. Carrie and Dick’s Sporting Goods donated $100,000 to Carrie’s alma mater… Oklahoma’s Checotah School District for it’s girls athletics’ program and $100,000 to athletic programs in Houston too.

This year… Carrie’s Calia Lifestyle Brand and Dick’s Sporting Goods Foundation are donating $200,000 to 100 girls’ sports teams across our US of A this month.

Have you checked out Carrie’s Calia Line of Clothing.   Here… CLICK HERE  to see.    She has some really cute things.   : )

 

 

 

