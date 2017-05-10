Florida Georgia Line Set to Open FGL House

Florida Georgia Line will open a 22,000 sq. ft. four-level restaurant and entertainment venue in Nashville called FGL House next month. Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard say FGL House will feel like opening the doors to their home. “It was something BK and I always thought would be neat, whether it was a bar or a restaurant — we’ve talked about opening a coffee shop before,” Hubbard tells PEOPLE exclusively.

Each level of the 22,000 sq.-ft. venue, will feature a different vibe and the menus will feature cocktails made with their Old Camp whiskey, gluten-free flatbreads, burgers, sandwiches, steak and fish — plus the exact same salads the band’s chef makes them on the road. The rooftop will feature views of Music City and a huge dance floor and stage. If you’re more into a low key chill atmosphere, people can get a cocktail in the basement-level lounge that features a vintage vibe and baby grand piano. The first floor will also feature a massive wall that will showcase the latest videos from FGL as well as other country artists and sporting events.

Sounds pretty awesome guys congrats!