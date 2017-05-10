Everyone always wants to make an enterance but this girl in New Jersey made everyone stop DEAD in their tracks when she showed up in a coffin! Megan Flaherty is a 17 year old high school student who has dreams of becoming a funeral director, and loves that career so much she decided to show up to her prom in a hearse. Thankfully she told her date she was doing this before the prom because he probably would have run very far away if she didn’t!
People Were Dying To Go To This Prom… Well Kinda.May 10, 2017 7:38 AM
