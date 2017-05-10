People Were Dying To Go To This Prom… Well Kinda.

May 10, 2017 7:38 AM By TC
Filed Under: Hearse, Prom, Promposals

Everyone always wants to make an enterance but this girl in New Jersey made everyone stop DEAD in their tracks when she showed up in a coffin! Megan Flaherty is a 17 year old high school student who has dreams of becoming a funeral director, and loves that career so much she decided to show up to her prom in a hearse. Thankfully she told her date she was doing this before the prom because he probably would have run very far away if she didn’t!

More from TC
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KISS 99.9 FM

Win Free Lunch From McDonald's & KISS 99.9
Compete Against U-Turn For Cash & Car!

Listen Live