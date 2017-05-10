Sam Hunt Performs In Florida, On Most Famous Hole In Golf

May 10, 2017 3:00 PM
Filed Under: Bryan, Country, Country Music, golf, Music, PGA TOUR, Sam Hunt, Sports, THE PLAYERS, THE PLAYERS Championship, TPC Sawgrass, Viral

It was Military Appreciation Day at THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, in Jacksonville. Personally, it’s not only my favorite golf course but also my favorite tournament! Always has been. Ever since before I lived in Jacksonville, it was #1 on my list.

Not only do thye pull off an amazing day to show military appreciation, but they always have a concert on the grounds! I’ve seen Luke, Dierks, Darius, Jake Owen before for FREE out there and last night, it was Sam Hunt’s turn! Here’s a couple videos of what went down that I found from a few different Instagram accounts!

Great start to TPC week

A post shared by Shawn Dubrow (@shawndubrow) on

🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

A post shared by THE PLAYERS Championship (@theplayerschamp) on

 

 

