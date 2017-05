Kelly Clarkson just flipped the script and instead of judging on the new “American Idol” she’s joining NBC’s The Voice.

According to TMZ, ‘Idol’ producers wanted Clarkson to be a judge when the show returns on ABC in March 2018. Sources say negotiations were underway, but they couldn’t agree on money.

Kelly was a mentor on The Voice in the past and she’s super close with Blake Shelton. Check out Kelly and Blake announce the news below…