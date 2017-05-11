Motorist Strikes A Yoga Pose While Stuck In Traffic

What do you do when you are sitting on 95 and they shut the road down? Well, most of us would turn-up the radio up and start playing on our smartphones. Not Kristin Bjornsen! According to WPLG, Kristen was stuck on 95 northbound and Miami Gardens after it was shut down because of a crash involving an armored van. Well, that is when Kristen grabbed her yoga mat and struck a pose. Yes, right there on 95!

Driver stuck in I-95 shutdown practices yoga on highway https://t.co/ueHPrpB63o pic.twitter.com/oYZjrN0vxP — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) May 10, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js