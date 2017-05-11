Motorist Strikes A Yoga Pose While Stuck In Traffic

May 11, 2017 7:54 AM By U-Turn Laverne
Filed Under: 95, yoga

What do you do when you are sitting on 95 and they shut the road down? Well, most of us would turn-up the radio up and start playing on our smartphones. Not Kristin Bjornsen! According to WPLG, Kristen was stuck on 95 northbound and Miami Gardens after it was shut down because of a crash involving an armored van. Well, that is when Kristen grabbed her yoga mat and struck a pose. Yes, right there on 95!

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

More from U-Turn Laverne
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KISS 99.9 FM

Win Free Lunch From McDonald's & KISS 99.9
Compete Against U-Turn For Cash & Car!

Listen Live