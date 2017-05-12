Chopper Warns Paddle-Boarders They Are Near 15 Great White Sharks

Imagine grabbing a paddle-board and heading out into the ocean for a little adventure and all of a sudden a voice from above starts warning you about Great White Sharks!

That is exactly what happened to Paddle-boarders in the waters off Capistrano Beach in California. While they were enjoying their fun, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department announced from a helicopter hovering above, that at least 15 great white sharks had been spotted and advised the boarders to “calmly” exit the water.I would have walked on water if this would have been me 😉