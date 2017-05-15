Fan Invites Taylor Swift To Graduation Party

Thanks to Social media the new trend is to invite celebrities to your birthday party, prom and graduation. Sometimes the invites get noticed by celebs and sometime they go unnoticed, but not in the case of Ashley from Miami. Ashley sent Taylor Swift a tweet inviting her to her college graduation party and Taylor responded with a sweet hand written note and gift. Congrats to Ashley on her graduation.

I INVITED TAYLOR TO MY GRADUATION PARTY AND SHE SENT ME FLOWERS AND THIS CARD 😭😭😭 I LOVE YOU HONEY @taylorswift13 pic.twitter.com/8qQ6gTNeyP — Ashley (@AshSilv13) May 13, 2017

