Fan Invites Taylor Swift To Graduation Party

May 15, 2017 9:03 AM By U-Turn Laverne
Filed Under: graduation, Party, Taylor Swift

Thanks to Social media the new trend is to invite celebrities to your birthday party, prom and graduation. Sometimes the invites get noticed by celebs and sometime they go unnoticed, but not in the case of Ashley from Miami. Ashley sent Taylor Swift a tweet inviting her to her college graduation party and Taylor responded with a sweet hand written note and gift. Congrats to Ashley on her graduation.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

More from U-Turn Laverne
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KISS 99.9 FM

Listen To Win Tickets To Havanawood Fest
Win Free Lunch From McDonald's & KISS 99.9

Listen Live