Florida Georgia Line Needs Doppelgängers For New Video

May 15, 2017 8:11 AM By U-Turn Laverne
Filed Under: BK, Doppleganger, FGL, Florida Georgia Line, Look-alike, Tyler Hubbard

Florida Georgia Line needs your help. FGL has posted an open casting call for look-alikes who resemble them from their 2012 “Cruise” days. So if you think you look like BK or Tyler from 5 years ago, go submit photos or videos and you could be chosen to be in the video.

Click here to get all the details and to submit your pics and videos.

