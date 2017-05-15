Florida Georgia Line Needs Doppelgängers For New Video

Florida Georgia Line needs your help. FGL has posted an open casting call for look-alikes who resemble them from their 2012 “Cruise” days. So if you think you look like BK or Tyler from 5 years ago, go submit photos or videos and you could be chosen to be in the video.

Calling all Tyler and BK look-a-likes circa 2012! Head over to https://t.co/YbUpAPJjwb to submit for our next music video. pic.twitter.com/6O4W7cznxO — Florida Georgia Line (@FLAGALine) May 12, 2017

